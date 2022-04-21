Sheffield United takeover: American businessman Henry Mauriss - previously linked with Newcastle United takeover - in '£115m bid' for Blades

Indeed Mike Ashley himself has also been linked with a move for the Blades, chasing promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, in recent days.
But now a report by the Athletic has emerged naming Mauriss as the businessman keen on taking over at United, with Saudi royal Prince Abdullah looking to sell.
Mauriss was first linked with Newcastle United over two years ago and was reported to be willing to splash out £350m on the Tyneside club.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland’s mighty League One average attendance compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth & more
-
2
This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle to finish as the League One season draws to a tense conclusion
-
3
How Sunderland's transfer net spend compares with their promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic
-
4
Sunderland’s intriguing ranking in League One form table compared to Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers
-
5
This is Alex Neil's favoured Sunderland XI based on minutes played as promotion battle with Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe & Co hots up
The club, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was instead sold by Mike Ashley to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley last October.
Newcastle have just secured their Premier League status for another season and Sheffield United will be looking to join them next season.