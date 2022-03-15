Scotland boss reveals reason for Ryan Fraser omission as Newcastle United youngster signs new deal with club after impressing at Hartlepool United
One Newcastle United youngster has earned himself a new deal at the club after impressing on-loan.
Clarke on Fraser omission
Former Newcastle United coach Steve Clarke has announced his latest Scotland squad - but there is no place for Ryan Fraser despite his sparkling form for the Magpies.
Clarke has revealed that he has spoken to Fraser and has been impressed with his current form, but decided to opt against calling him up for the next set of fixtures:
"I had a chat with Ryan.” Clarke said. "There was a situation in November when Ryan didn't come with the squad but trained with his club.
"Ryan has apologised for that situation. I had a good chat with him but I've decided not to pick him in this camp.
"We've agreed that Ryan's club form will determine whether he's involved in the next camps.
"Basically it's down to Ryan on how he performs for his club. He's done well recently. I've watched him live and I've seen him.
"I've had a conversation with Ryan and we are both in agreement that this is the right way forward."
White extends deal
Newcastle United youngster Joe White has extended his contract at the club, signing a deal that will keep him on Tyneside until 2025.
White is currently on-loan at League Two side Hartlepool United and has made eleven appearances in all competitions for Pools, grabbing two assists.
White, who joined Newcastle’s Academy set-up in 2016, also revealed the impact Eddie Howe had on his decision:
"From what I've seen in training and how much the team has improved in a short space of time, which you can see in the recent performances and results, it helped massively with my decision to stay.
"He's spoken to me personally a few times and mentioned that he already knew me before he came here. It's important for me to trust him and have a plan of what I'm going to do in the future and what he wants from me, where he sees me playing, and that gave me the reassurance that this is the right and best place to be.”