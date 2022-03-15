Here, we round-up some of the latest stories that have merged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Clarke on Fraser omission

Former Newcastle United coach Steve Clarke has announced his latest Scotland squad - but there is no place for Ryan Fraser despite his sparkling form for the Magpies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke has revealed that he has spoken to Fraser and has been impressed with his current form, but decided to opt against calling him up for the next set of fixtures:

"I had a chat with Ryan.” Clarke said. "There was a situation in November when Ryan didn't come with the squad but trained with his club.

"Ryan has apologised for that situation. I had a good chat with him but I've decided not to pick him in this camp.

"We've agreed that Ryan's club form will determine whether he's involved in the next camps.

Ryan Fraser has not been included in the latest Scotland squad (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Basically it's down to Ryan on how he performs for his club. He's done well recently. I've watched him live and I've seen him.

"I've had a conversation with Ryan and we are both in agreement that this is the right way forward."

White extends deal

Newcastle United youngster Joe White has extended his contract at the club, signing a deal that will keep him on Tyneside until 2025.

White is currently on-loan at League Two side Hartlepool United and has made eleven appearances in all competitions for Pools, grabbing two assists.

White, who joined Newcastle’s Academy set-up in 2016, also revealed the impact Eddie Howe had on his decision:

"From what I've seen in training and how much the team has improved in a short space of time, which you can see in the recent performances and results, it helped massively with my decision to stay.

"He's spoken to me personally a few times and mentioned that he already knew me before he came here. It's important for me to trust him and have a plan of what I'm going to do in the future and what he wants from me, where he sees me playing, and that gave me the reassurance that this is the right and best place to be.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.