Saudi Arabian side make ‘best offer’ to Cristiano Ronaldo amid Newcastle United speculation

After seeing his Manchester United contract terminated, the five time Ballon D’Or winner remains a free agent. Sky Sports report that ‘a number of teams’ have shown interest in signing the 37 year old with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr reportedly making the ‘best offer’ to Ronaldo and his representatives.

Al-Nassr’s offer is reportedly worth £173million per year - an offer equates to roughly £3.3million per week for the Portuguese star, although, contrary to reports, no agreement has been reached between club and player.

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 02: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)