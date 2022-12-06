Saudi Arabian side make ‘best offer’ to Cristiano Ronaldo amid Newcastle United speculation
Saudi Arabia could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s next destination following a mammoth contract offer.
After seeing his Manchester United contract terminated, the five time Ballon D’Or winner remains a free agent. Sky Sports report that ‘a number of teams’ have shown interest in signing the 37 year old with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr reportedly making the ‘best offer’ to Ronaldo and his representatives.
Al-Nassr’s offer is reportedly worth £173million per year - an offer equates to roughly £3.3million per week for the Portuguese star, although, contrary to reports, no agreement has been reached between club and player.
Newcastle United had briefly been linked with a move for Ronaldo with the Daily Mail reporting that Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, had been in contact with the club. However, despite these reports and talk that Saudi Arabia may be Ronaldo’s next destination, the Magpies are not considered to be a likely destination for the former Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United man.