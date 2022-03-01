Munoz was named in Elliot Dickman’s side in the Premier League 2 thriller at Norwich City on Monday night.

Jay Turner-Cooke gave Newcastle the lead in the first half before Abu Kamara equalised for the young Canaries as the sides went in 1-1 at the break.

A quickfire double from Shae Hutchinson shortly after the restart put the hosts in a commanding position with a 3-1 lead.

Santiago Muñoz of Santos reacts during the 15th round match between Santos Laguna and Toluca as part of the Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Corona Stadium on April 18, 2021 in Torreon, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

An Adam Wilson strike just after the hour mark gave Newcastle something to hang on to in the game. With 14 minutes of normal time remaining, Turner-Cook equalised with his second goal of the game.

Then in the final minute, January signing Isaac Westendorf secured an impressive comeback victory for the Under-23s side. He was then given his marching orders after being shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration.

Munoz played the first half before being replaced by Mo Sangare at the break. He was a summer deadline day arrival on Tyneside on an 18-month loan from Liga MX side Santos Laguna. The transfer was well-publicised by Newcastle due to Munoz sharing a very similar name to Santiago Munez, the fictional star of the 2005 film Goal!

Injury hampered Munoz’s ability to make an impact during his first half-season at United but he eventually made his first competitive appearance for the club’s Under-23s side earlier this month.

The young Mexican came off the bench in a 2-0 Premier League Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium a fortnight ago.

