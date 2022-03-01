Newcastle United forward makes long-awaited first start as January signing nets dramatic late winner and gets sent off at Norwich
Santiago Munoz has been named in the starting line-up for Newcastle United Under-23s for the first time.
Munoz was named in Elliot Dickman’s side in the Premier League 2 thriller at Norwich City on Monday night.
Jay Turner-Cooke gave Newcastle the lead in the first half before Abu Kamara equalised for the young Canaries as the sides went in 1-1 at the break.
A quickfire double from Shae Hutchinson shortly after the restart put the hosts in a commanding position with a 3-1 lead.
An Adam Wilson strike just after the hour mark gave Newcastle something to hang on to in the game. With 14 minutes of normal time remaining, Turner-Cook equalised with his second goal of the game.
Then in the final minute, January signing Isaac Westendorf secured an impressive comeback victory for the Under-23s side. He was then given his marching orders after being shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration.
Munoz played the first half before being replaced by Mo Sangare at the break. He was a summer deadline day arrival on Tyneside on an 18-month loan from Liga MX side Santos Laguna. The transfer was well-publicised by Newcastle due to Munoz sharing a very similar name to Santiago Munez, the fictional star of the 2005 film Goal!
Read More
Injury hampered Munoz’s ability to make an impact during his first half-season at United but he eventually made his first competitive appearance for the club’s Under-23s side earlier this month.
The young Mexican came off the bench in a 2-0 Premier League Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium a fortnight ago.