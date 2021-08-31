Salomon Rondon joins Everton having previously expressed interest in Newcastle United return

Salomon Rondon is back in the Premier League with Everton. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Newcastle United, scoring 11 league goals on his way to becoming a fans’ favourite.

United decided against signing the striker permanently and he followed Benitez to Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro.

He enjoyed a brief loan spell in Russia with CSKA Moscow last season ahead of signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm really glad to be back in the Premier League," Rondon revealed. “It’s a competition I enjoyed playing in and where I felt the fans’ support in every game.

“Defending the colours of a club with a history as rich as Everton’s fills me with pride. I can’t wait to pull on the shirt and be reunited with Rafa Benítez, a coach who has changed the way I understand the game.

"I’m really grateful for the faith he’s shown in me.”

The Venezuelan international could face Newcastle when they travel to Merseyside on December 28. Benitez’s side then visit St James’s Park on February 9.

Before signing for the Toffees, Rondon expressed an interest in one day returning to Tyneside.

He said in September 2020: “In the end a footballer’s career is so short and I try to take care of my family, my kids and my own future.