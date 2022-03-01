Newcastle United injury news: The real reason behind Allan Saint-Maximin's trip to France
Allan Saint-Maximin has returned from a week-long stay in France after missing Newcastle United’s last two Premier League fixtures.
The 24-year-old was understood to have been given permission by the club to travel back to his home country to work on his rehab from a suspected calf injury.
Head coach Eddie Howe hoped the winger would be able to make the trip to Brentford on Saturday but he remained unavailable for the trip.
Fortunately The Magpies were able to secure a 2-0 win in West London to stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches and climb up to 14th in the Premier League table.
Saint-Maximin is now set to be back in contention for Saturday’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion after returning to Tyneside.
The Newcastle number 10 posted an update on Instagram which featured clips of him working in the gym and working on his rehabilitation.
The video also featured clips of Saint-Maximin at the AS D’Or Jeu De L'année [Game of the Year] awards in Cannes. Saint-Maximin has created his own card game ‘Helios’ which was promoted at the event but unfortunately didn’t win any awards this time around.
His Instagram video also stated ‘I’m back @nufc’ after a week away.
Speaking following Saturday’s win, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “We hoped Allan would make it, but he was some way short in the end.
“We’re now keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping we can get him ready for next week. I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game.
“He’s a massive player for us, and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope. If you see the players that are missing, there are some really outstanding individuals, but the team's being strong enough at the moment.”
Saint-Maximin is Newcastle’s second top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals to his name. Only Callum Wilson, who is currently out injured until later in the season, has scored more this season.
But the impact Ryan Fraser had playing on the left-wing in Saint-Maximin’s place at Brentford could tempt Howe to keep the same set-up against Brighton this weekend (3pm kick-off).