Defender price tag set

Newcastle United target Marcos Senesi will be allowed to leave Feyenoord this summer and will reportedly be available for €12million-€15million - according to Dutch agent Henk Timmer.

Both West Ham and Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the defender who has amassed just-shy of 100 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit since his move from San Lorenzo in 2019.

Newcastle were reportedly prepared to offer a fee of around €20million for his services in January, however, Feyenoord were reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave midway through the campaign.

Senesi’s contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and, according to Timmer, via Voetbal Primeur, this is the reason for the dip in asking price:

“He still has a contract for one year, so twenty million will no longer be Feyenoord. If you are between twelve and fifteen million, you are doing very well.”

PSG join midfielder hunt

Ligue 1 leaders PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana in summer.

Fofana has impressed in France this season and has caught the eye of a number of Premier League sides, including Newcastle and Leeds United who see the 26-year-old as an ideal addition to bolster their midfield options.

PSG also share this view and may move for Fofana if a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba fails to materialise.

Fofana was part of the Manchester City set-up as a youth player but failed to make the grade before moving on loan to Fulham for the 2014/15 season.

He joined Lens in August 2020 and has eleven goals and five assists in 61 appearances.

Youngster set for QPR

Newcastle United youngster Stan Flaherty is set to join Championship side QPR - according to Football League World.

Flaherty joined the setup at Newcastle from Arsenal in January 2020 but the 20-year-old has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle.

West London Sport report that Flaherty could even be available to play for QPR’s Under-23 side against Millwall Under-23’s tomorrow.

