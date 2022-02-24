Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

NUFC on ‘red alert’ for former Black Cat

Newcastle United are reportedly on ‘red alert’ over the potential availability of Belgian defender Jason Denayer.

Newcastle United are on 'red alert' over availability of former Sunderland defender Jason Denayer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Denayer currently plays for Lyon but is out of contract in the summer and an agreement over an extension to his deal is not regarded to be close.

This could allow Newcastle to swoop for the 26-year-old who, according to the Mirror, is open for a new challenge when his deal in France expires.

Denayer joined Lyon from Manchester City in 2018 having previously had loan spells at Celtic, Galatasaray and Sunderland.

Magpies interested in Napoli duo

Napoli have reportedly put a €100million price tag on striker Victor Osimhen amid speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

Osimhen has 11 goals in 20 games for Napoli this season and had briefly been linked with a move to Newcastle last month before United opted to purchase Chris Wood.

The sizable transfer fee won’t be the only obstacle to a deal for the Nigerian however, as Manchester United and Real Madrid are also reportedly showing interest in the 23-year-old.

The report from TeamTalk also suggests that Newcastle are interested in Osimhan’s teammate Fabian Ruiz but, once again, they face a tough battle for his signature alongside some high-profile suitors.

A return to Spain is looking likely for Fabian with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all rumoured to be interested in the midfielder.

Jonathan David updates

Lille striker Jonathan David looks to be on the move this summer with Arsenal and Newcastle United showing interest in the striker.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have also reportedly enquired about the Canadian, however, they have been put off by Lille’s asking price, believed to be north of €60million.

David has previously expressed his desire of playing in the Premier League:

“The most important thing for me is to finish the season and finish it well,” he said. “What happens next, we’ll see. The Premier League? Yes, it attracts me, it attracts everyone. It is the most competitive Championship in the world. It’s a very nice championship.”

