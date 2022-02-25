Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Kamara on PL clubs radar

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara is being scouted by Aston Villa as a number of Premier League clubs circle for his signature.

Marseille's French defender Boubacar Kamara

Kamara was linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer and reportedly had other Premier League suitors, namely Wolves and Manchester United.

The midfielder remained in France however and with his contract due to expire in just a few months time, the hunt for Kamara has stepped up once again.

Aston Villa, Leeds United and Manchester United have all been named as teams that hold an interest in the midfielder.

Lawro’s NUFC prediction

Despite being six unbeaten in the league, Mark Lawrenson believes that Brentford’s ‘hunger’ will be enough for the Bees to secure a 2-1 victory on Saturday:

“Like Leeds, Brentford are another team on the slide - they have taken only one point from their past seven games, and a resurgent Newcastle will go above them with a win on Saturday.” He told the BBC.

“On form, you'd go with the Magpies to do exactly that, but I actually think this scenario might bring a big performance out of the Bees. Their fans will certainly have a part to play too because this is an absolutely huge game for their season. Their collective hunger could make the difference.

“Newcastle have picked up 12 points from their past six games, more than they managed in their previous 19. As good as they've been - and they've been very good - their levels are going to drop at some point and the nature of the Premier League means, when that happens, they will probably be beaten.”

Wilson’s Joelinton praise

Callum Wilson has described Joelinton’s recent form as ‘outstanding’, claiming that the Brazilian is Newcastle’s player of the season:

“At the minute, he’s our player of the season, the way Eddie’s transformed him. He’s been outstanding the last eight weeks. He looks a totally different player.” Newcastle’s No.9 told the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“He’s unreal, he’s unplayable. And he’s still so young as well. Now he should get the plaudits he deserves.”

