Roberto Martínez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery on 'shortlist' to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United - reports

Steve Bruce arrives at St James's Park.

Bruce is waiting to discover if he’ll get another game in charge of Newcastle following the £305m takeover at St James’s Park.

Bruce’s winless side was beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in front of the club’s new owners, including Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Bruce has been under pressure for months and there were more "we want Brucie out” chants from fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now The Times report: “Newcastle United will this week step up their search for a new manager with Roberto Martínez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery emerging as leading contenders to replace Steve Bruce. ”

They add that ‘Bruce will stay until a replacement is found’.

Asked if he expected to be in charge for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhhurst Park, Bruce told Sky Sports: “That’s for other people to decide.

“If I was reading everything or seeing everything last week, I may not have been here today, but my job is to get results.

“If you have not won in seven or eight, you come under pressure, and that’s the Premier League. It’s a big league for big boys, and I’ll carry on the best I can until told otherwise.”

Asked if the club was in a relegation battle, Bruce said: “Have we not been in that for five of the last six years? I would think so.