Richard Keys praises Eddie Howe and makes bold Newcastle United prediction

BeIn Sports anchor Richard Keys believes Newcastle could finish in the top half of the Premier League this season following an eight game unbeaten streak.

As one of the English top flight’s in form sides in 2022, The Magpies have climbed to 14th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone and just five points off a top 10 spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates with fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

In his blog, Keys acknowledged Newcastle’s impressive turnaround as he wrote: “Top marks for Eddie Howe as well.

“What a run Newcastle are on. They’re safe. There

’s no way they’re getting back into trouble. They might even finish top half.

“Why not? They’re playing well enough.”

Howe looking to offload seven first team players this summer

According to The Times, Newcastle are ready to cash in on several first team players as Eddie Howe looks to transform his squad.

Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden have been left out of the squad for the second half of the season and could leave the club in the summer.

Dwight Gayle, Miguel Almiron, Emil Krafth and Karl Darlow are also reportedly being viewed as surplus to requirements should Newcastle be playing Premier League football next season.

Howe will have to sell players in order to make room for potential incomings in the summer. The former Bournemouth boss was active in the January window with five new faces arriving at St James’s Park.

Betfred suspend betting on Newcastle ‘to stay up’

Bookmakers Betfred are no longer offering Newcastle as an option in the ‘to stay up’ market in the Premier League this season.

With 12 games to go, Betfred are effectively deeming Newcastle ‘safe’ in the Premier League despite Eddie Howe’s side facing four consecutive away matches.

Newcastle were deep in relegation trouble just over a month ago and are by no means safe just yet.

Norwich are priced at 12/1 to stay up while Watford are 7/2 and Burnley are 5/6. Of the bottom six, Everton are favourites to stay up at 1/7 with Brentford next at 1/6, Leeds United complete the available teams in the market at 1/2.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.