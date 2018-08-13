Richard Keys hits out at 'vile' Newcastle United fans after Twitter spat

Richard Keys has revealed that he has reported some 'vile' Newcastle United fans to the police after exchanges via social media.

The former Sky Sports presenter, who now works for Bein Sports, was involved in a heated debate with Newcastle fans over the club's transfer activity and the role of owner Mike Ashley.

Supporters have grown increasingly frustrated at the club's owner over the summer months after another frustrating transfer window in which Rafa Benitez failed to land some key targets.

Fan groups have come together and boycotts have been planned, with fans already protesting in Newcastle city centre ahead of the side's Premier League opener against Tottenham.

But Keys has fiercely defended Ashley's input and the financial support he had given the club, while also claiming that the Sports Direct tycoon ensured that the club had a future.

Such tweets were met with a backlash from Newcastle fans, who have grown increasingly frustrated at the club's owner.

And this has led Keys to brand some fans as 'vile' - while he revealed that he has already reported some comments to the authorities.

“Incidentally, the vile abuse you Geordies poured my way last week has led to one or two Police investigations," he said, in a post on his blog.

"I’m fairly certain charges will follow.

“I’m always happy to exchange views – but let’s try and keep it out of the playground shall we?

“You do yourselves and your wonderful club a dis-service.”