Revealed! The favourites for Premier League relegation - where do Newcastle United rank?
Newcastle United have experienced a mixed start to the 2019/20 season under new manager Steve Bruce – but do the bookies believe the North East club will be relegated come the end of the campaign?
By James Copley
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 12:12
We took a look at the odds on offer from Bet365 to take a look at the favourites for relegation following a failed summer takeover bid and the departure of popular manager Rafa Benitez from St James’s Park last summer. Scroll down and click through the pages to see where the Magpies are in the list.