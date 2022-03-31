Deadline day is always a date to save in the calendar for football fans and for once on Tyneside, there could be a busy transfer window on the horizon.

And today, the Premier League have announced that the summer transfer window will open on Friday, June 10.

Clubs will be allowed to sign players from June 10 until the window closes at 11pm on Thursday September 1, 2022. This gives Premier League clubs just-shy of 11 weeks to complete all their transfer business and is in line with other European leagues.

Furthermore, after a Premier League shareholders meeting today, clubs will once again be permitted to use five substitutes every game.

This rule was temporarily introduced during ‘Project Restart’ but, unlike most other European Leagues, was abolished before the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

Despite Premier league clubs, including Newcastle, previously voting against this change due to complaints that it would give clubs with bigger squads an unfair advantage, the ruling has now been brought in - meaning clubs can name nine substitutes on the bench and make five substitutes throughout the course of a match at three intervals - with an additional interval at half-time.

The Premier League have also announced today that they will remove twice weekly Covid-19 testing for players and staff and only symptomatic testing will continue. This will be enforced after the next round of fixtures, commencing on Monday, April 4.

