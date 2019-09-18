Revealed! The Newcastle United pay rise offered to Martin Dubravka
Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka is set to sign a ‘double your money’ deal at St James’s Park.
The Slovakian international ranks as one of United’s most consistent performers of the last two years – and that form has seen him rewarded with a bumper new contract on Tyneside.
The 30-year-old reportedly earns around £35,000 per week at United, but the new offer put to him by club chief Lee Charnley is set to make him one of the highest earners at the club.
According to Football Insider, Dubravka will pen a £70,000 per week deal in the coming weeks, putting an end to speculation about the player’s future.
European giants PSG and Juventus have taken a look at Dubravka over the last 12 months after his Premier League performances earned rave reviews.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Portugal international creator Rony Lopes.
FULL STORY: Newcastle United target £18m-rated 23-year-old ex-Manchester City Portugal international
Not know anything about the player? Here’s some detail.
FULL STORY: Who is Rony Lopes? We profile the former Manchester City attacker linked with the Magpies
And while Lopes is unlikely to be a target chased in January, here’s a few deals the Magpies could look to revisit in the winter transfer window.
FULL STORY: Rony Lopes, Jarrod Bowen & more – the 13 deals NUFC could revisit in the January transfer window
It might be hard to remember in this Mike Ashley malaise but Newcastle United used to be quite good. In fact, they once beat Barcelona in the Champions League – and they did it in their first game in the competition.
It’s 22 years to the day since that night – relive it here.
FULL STORY: Newcastle United memories: 'Viva Asprilla', THAT Barcelona night, 22 years on – can you name the team?
And finally, DeAndre Yedlin has returned to full fitness at United’s Benton training base.
The USA international should be available to Steve Bruce in the next few weeks.