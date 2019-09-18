Revealed! The Newcastle United pay rise offered to Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian international ranks as one of United’s most consistent performers of the last two years – and that form has seen him rewarded with a bumper new contract on Tyneside.

The 30-year-old reportedly earns around £35,000 per week at United, but the new offer put to him by club chief Lee Charnley is set to make him one of the highest earners at the club.

According to Football Insider, Dubravka will pen a £70,000 per week deal in the coming weeks, putting an end to speculation about the player’s future.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United saves from Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

European giants PSG and Juventus have taken a look at Dubravka over the last 12 months after his Premier League performances earned rave reviews.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Portugal international creator Rony Lopes.

Not know anything about the player? Here’s some detail.

And while Lopes is unlikely to be a target chased in January, here’s a few deals the Magpies could look to revisit in the winter transfer window.

It might be hard to remember in this Mike Ashley malaise but Newcastle United used to be quite good. In fact, they once beat Barcelona in the Champions League – and they did it in their first game in the competition.

It’s 22 years to the day since that night – relive it here.

And finally, DeAndre Yedlin has returned to full fitness at United’s Benton training base.