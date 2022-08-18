Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle had an initial bid of £20million turned down by the Championship club, who value the player at a lofty £35million.

While United aren’t considering getting close to Watford’s valuation, they are preparing an improved offer in the region of £25million plus add-ons.

It is unclear whether Watford will accept an improved offer from Newcastle at this stage as manager Rob Edwards is keen to keep the player at Vicarage Road this season.

Joao Pedro of Watford in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Joao Pedro is understood to be keen on a swift return to the Premier League following Watford’s relegation last term.

The Brazilian scored three goals in 15 starts for Watford in the top flight last season, including a late equaliser against Newcastle at St James’s Park back in January.

Watford will also have to consider a 10-per-cent sell-on fee they would owe to Joao Pedro’s former club Fluminense upon selling the player. The Hertfordshire club paid a reported £3.6million for the youngster back in 2018, before he joined officially in 2020.

Given the player’s potential and likelihood to increase in value, Watford may look to hold out for a fee closer to their valuation in order to maximise their profits.