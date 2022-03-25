Retiring Manchester United goalkeeper 'loved every second' at Newcastle United after leaving boyhood club Sunderland

The former England Under-17 international – who joined joined Manchester United in 2018 after being released by Newcastle – has had to call time on his playing career after undergoing two operations last year.

“Never thought I would have to write this at 23, but this chapter has had to come to an end,” tweeted Woolston.

“I can look back proudly on what I’ve achieved in my career, but I am excited about what’s in store for the future. A new chapter awaits.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolson – who joined Newcastle in 2013 after leaving boyhood club Sunderland – was United’s third-choice goalkeeper for a period during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager.

And Smith, Newcastle’s goalkeeping coach, tweeted: "So, so sad to hear that Paul Woolston has had to retire from football at the tender age of 23!

"I had the pleasure of working with Paul at both International and club level. Paul was an integral part of the senior GK group and travelled as a 3rd choice during his time @NUFC before moving on to Manchester United.

"Great attitude and great work ethic! Onward and upward young man, you have so much more to give and to achieve!"

Paul Woolston, playing for Newcastle United's Under-23s at the Stadium of Light, scores a penalty against boyhood club Sunderland.

Woolston – who had a loan spell at South Shields during his time at United – scored a penalty against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on what turned out to be his final appearance for Newcastle’s Under-23s in March 2018.

Speaking to the Gazette at the time, he said: “I’m a Sunderland fan. I used to be here when I was little, and got released and came to Newcastle, who have been brilliant with me ever since.

“I always want to win, no matter who it’s against. I might get some stick, but it doesn’t bother me at the end of the day. I’ve been here about five years, and I’ve loved every second.”

Man United No.1 David De Gea led the tributes to Woolston. He said: “I wish him all the best.

Paul Woolston signing a contract extension at Manchester United last summer.