Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after a string of impressive performances in the Magpies midfield.

After having to wait over a month for his first start, Guimaraes has been a regular feature for Newcastle and has two goals and an assist in his last two appearances.

Guimaraes has become a favourite at St James’s Park and according to AS, as picked up by TeamTalk, this has alerted the attention of Real Madrid who may look to add the Brazilian to their ranks.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, because the Brazilian has only just moved to Tyneside, it is believed that no move would come to fruition until after the World Cup at the end of this year.