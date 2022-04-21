Real Madrid are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after a string of impressive performances in the Magpies midfield.
After having to wait over a month for his first start, Guimaraes has been a regular feature for Newcastle and has two goals and an assist in his last two appearances.
Guimaraes has become a favourite at St James’s Park and according to AS, as picked up by TeamTalk, this has alerted the attention of Real Madrid who may look to add the Brazilian to their ranks.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland’s mighty League One average attendance compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth & more
-
2
This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle to finish as the League One season draws to a tense conclusion
-
3
Sunderland’s intriguing ranking in League One form table compared to Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers
-
4
Cambridge United boss makes tactical admission ahead of Sunderland clash
-
5
Sunderland transfer news: Free agent move tipped, ‘permanent option’ claim, £1m starlet update
However, because the Brazilian has only just moved to Tyneside, it is believed that no move would come to fruition until after the World Cup at the end of this year.
Guimaraes joined Newcastle in the winter window for a transfer fee that could rise to £40million.