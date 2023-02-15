Real Madrid ‘eye’ Newcastle United-linked star as ex-Leeds United boss rejects Southampton role
Real Madrid are the latest team to be credited with an interest in Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:
Real Madrid ‘eye’ £71million Napoli star
Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The news comes following reports that Newcastle United are plotting a move for the Georgian who has been simply sensational for Napoli this season after moving to Naples for just £10million last summer.
Kvaratskhelia has been nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ and has been attracting attention from clubs around Europe after netting 11 goals and registering 14 assists in just 23 games so far this season. Napoli, guided by Luciano Spaletti, are runaway leaders in Serie A and the Italian has been full of praise for Kvaratskhelia’s recent performances, comparing him to one of the Premier League’s top performers.
“He is really one who has sensitivity in dribbling, in caressing the ball, in bringing those feints that are so difficult to defend against.
“Mo Salah is one of those guys who has this quality in the tight spaces and in finishing so precisely, he doesn’t feel the pressure. You can see that he is a quiet boy, he will have a great future.”
Southampton managerial search continues
Southampton’s search for Nathan Jones’ replacement is continuing after they failed to reach an agreement with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch to take over at St Mary’s. Marsch, who only left his post at Elland Road last week, held talks with the Saints but will not become their new manager.