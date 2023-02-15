Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Real Madrid ‘eye’ £71million Napoli star

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Cremonese at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on February 12, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The news comes following reports that Newcastle United are plotting a move for the Georgian who has been simply sensational for Napoli this season after moving to Naples for just £10million last summer.

Kvaratskhelia has been nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ and has been attracting attention from clubs around Europe after netting 11 goals and registering 14 assists in just 23 games so far this season. Napoli, guided by Luciano Spaletti, are runaway leaders in Serie A and the Italian has been full of praise for Kvaratskhelia’s recent performances, comparing him to one of the Premier League’s top performers.

“He is really one who has sensitivity in dribbling, in caressing the ball, in bringing those feints that are so difficult to defend against.

“Mo Salah is one of those guys who has this quality in the tight spaces and in finishing so precisely, he doesn’t feel the pressure. You can see that he is a quiet boy, he will have a great future.”

Southampton managerial search continues