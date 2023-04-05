A brace from Alexander Isak helped secure Newcastle a vital three points on the road on that occasion. Backed up by a win over Manchester United on Sunday, the Magpies are beginning to rebuild their season after a stuttering start to 2023.

Forest, meanwhile, could only manage a 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend before being defeated by relegation rivals Leeds United on Tuesday night. Three defeats in their last four games, and without a win since early-February, has led to speculation that Steve Cooper may become the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

This speculation has led Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis to release a statement backing his manager whilst also stressing that results on the pitch need to improve. The statement read: “No one denies that our Club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players - to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

“There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest.”

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)