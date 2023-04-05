News you can trust since 1873
Premier League owner releases statement following Newcastle United and Leeds United defeats

Newcastle United became the first side to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground since September following their 2-1 victory just before the international break.

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST

A brace from Alexander Isak helped secure Newcastle a vital three points on the road on that occasion. Backed up by a win over Manchester United on Sunday, the Magpies are beginning to rebuild their season after a stuttering start to 2023.

Forest, meanwhile, could only manage a 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend before being defeated by relegation rivals Leeds United on Tuesday night. Three defeats in their last four games, and without a win since early-February, has led to speculation that Steve Cooper may become the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

Most Popular

This speculation has led Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis to release a statement backing his manager whilst also stressing that results on the pitch need to improve. The statement read: “No one denies that our Club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players - to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

“There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest.”

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Up next for Forest is a trip to Villa Park before they welcome Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United to the City Ground on Sunday, April 16. Newcastle have already completed the double over Cooper’s newly-promoted side, following a 2-0 win on the opening day of the season and their win at the City Ground last month.

