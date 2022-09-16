The newly-promoted Cherries are currently preparing for a trip to Newcastle United this weekend, a club who were subject to a high-profile takeover themselves last October.

Ahead of the match, Bloomberg reported that Demin has appointed California-based advisory firm Montminy & Co. to help oversee a sale of the club, which has been valued at £130million.

The report states that investors from the United States in particular are targeting Premier League clubs due to the dollar’s exchange rate against the pound and the ‘strong earnings potential’ due to lucrative television deals.

General view inside the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil has not allowed himself to be distracted by any potential takeover talk this week as he remains fully focused on the trip to St James’s Park.

“Nothing. Nothing at all,” O’Neil responded in his pre-match press conference when asked if he could say anything about the club being put up for sale.

"Obviously, I'm not involved in any discussions like that. I've been hard at work over on the other side, on the grass.

"Takeovers and discussions of that level are obviously a long way from my mind, and what I'm focused on at the moment, which is Newcastle. It's going to be a big test.”

O’Neil added: "I know it's going to be boring for you guys, but I'm just fully focused. Literally every minute of my day is taken up by how we go about Newcastle.

"Obviously, I heard the Brighton game was off. My wife and kids will tell you, every minute of my day so far since that is Newcastle, either on a laptop or on the grass with the lads.

"Pure focus on how we go there, have an impact on the game and come away with a positive result again."

Bournemouth came from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their previous Premier League outing.