Everton sit just one point above the relegation zone following a disastrous run of form that has seen them slip to 17th in the Premier League table.

Newcastle are six points clear of The Toffees with 12 games remaining ahead of Thursday night’s match at Southampton.

Any points deduction for Everton will see them drop into the bottom three for the first time this season and put the club in serious danger of being relegated from the Premier League for the first time.

St James's Park, Newcastle

According to the Daily Mail, Everton could be found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules which limit clubs’ losses to £105million over a three year period.

Everton’s losses between 2017 and 2020 combined to in excess of £260million. But the Covid-19 pandemic has seen the rules be relaxed slightly which could see the club avoid punishment.

The new rules have extended the period of three years to four and will offset a percentage of the losses that came as a result of the pandemic.

The Toffees are set to publish their accounts for the 2020-21 season this month and have reportedly been given assurances that they were operating within the Premier League’s guidelines. The Liverpool Echo has reported that Everton are ‘not concerned’ about the prospect of a points deduction.

Championship club Derby County were charged with a breach of the Football League’s ‘P&S’ rules and handed a nine point deduction earlier this season.

