It is now seven games unbeaten for Eddie Howe’s side, a run that includes their 1-0 victory at Elland Road at the end of January.

Newcastle’s victory that day was only their second of the campaign and came after Leeds had won back-to-back Premier League games.

Since then, Leeds have taken just one point from their next five games and became the first team in Premier League history to concede 20 goals in a calendar month.

New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Marcelo Bielsa’s departure was announced yesterday and former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has been the man chosen to replace the Argentine.

Marsch has been confirmed as Leeds manager, pending international clearance, and has signed a deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2025.

After impressing at RB Salzburg, Marsch made the switch to Leipzig in July 2021 but lasted just 20 matches before being sacked in December.

His appointment could have a huge impact on this season’s relegation battle with Leeds facing three matches in the space of eight days at the beginning of March.

Leeds, who currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League, face a trip to Leicester on Saturday before welcoming Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa next Thursday. They then entertain Norwich City on Sunday, March 13 in what could prove to be a pivotal game at the bottom end of the table.

Newcastle have played twice against Leeds this season and so will have to wait until both sides discover their Premier League fates to learn when they will face a Jesse Marsch-led side.

