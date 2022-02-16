Wood signed for The Magpies for £25million during the January transfer window, making him the club’s joint third most expensive signing ever behind Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

The 30-year-old has had chances to score in his first four matches, and did find the net in last week’s 3-1 win over Everton only for the flag to go up for offside.

While Wood has been quietly effective at being a focal point for Newcastle and keeping defenders busy during the side’s recent upturn in form, he will ultimately be judged on his goals as a lone striker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wood of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

While West Ham are going well in the Premier League this season, Wood has had plenty of joy playing against The Hammers in recent seasons.

The New Zealand international has scored seven times in nine Premier League appearances against West Ham, which includes three goals in four at The London Stadium.

Wood has scored more Premier League goals against the East London outfit than any other side – scoring in five consecutive matches between October 2017 and November 2019.

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with Ashley Barnes of Burnley during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at London Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

With Burnley and West Ham drawing 0-0 earlier this season, Wood’s most recent goal against The Hammers came from the penalty spot in May 2021.

Of his seven goals, Wood has scored two headers, four with his right foot (including one penalty) and one with his left foot. He is expected to lead the line for Newcastle again at The London Stadium on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Wood is priced at 15/8 with Paddy Power to score his first Newcastle goal this weekend, the shorted odds of any Magpies player.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has praised the impact Wood has made without scoring.

“It’s worth highlighting Chris Wood’s impact,” Howe said prior to Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.

“I think his physicality and ability to make life very uncomfortable for the opposing centre-halves has been key as well in the last couple of games. The balance of the team’s been very good.

“He’ll want that goal, but, I think, it’s not lost on me the difference his presence and physicality have made to that front line.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.