Why Chris Wood is favourite score his first Newcastle United goal against West Ham
Chris Wood may be pleased West Ham United are Newcastle United’s next Premier League opponents as he searches for his first goal for the club.
Wood signed for The Magpies for £25million during the January transfer window, making him the club’s joint third most expensive signing ever behind Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.
The 30-year-old has had chances to score in his first four matches, and did find the net in last week’s 3-1 win over Everton only for the flag to go up for offside.
While Wood has been quietly effective at being a focal point for Newcastle and keeping defenders busy during the side’s recent upturn in form, he will ultimately be judged on his goals as a lone striker.
While West Ham are going well in the Premier League this season, Wood has had plenty of joy playing against The Hammers in recent seasons.
The New Zealand international has scored seven times in nine Premier League appearances against West Ham, which includes three goals in four at The London Stadium.
Wood has scored more Premier League goals against the East London outfit than any other side – scoring in five consecutive matches between October 2017 and November 2019.
With Burnley and West Ham drawing 0-0 earlier this season, Wood’s most recent goal against The Hammers came from the penalty spot in May 2021.
Of his seven goals, Wood has scored two headers, four with his right foot (including one penalty) and one with his left foot. He is expected to lead the line for Newcastle again at The London Stadium on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).
Wood is priced at 15/8 with Paddy Power to score his first Newcastle goal this weekend, the shorted odds of any Magpies player.
And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has praised the impact Wood has made without scoring.
“It’s worth highlighting Chris Wood’s impact,” Howe said prior to Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.
“I think his physicality and ability to make life very uncomfortable for the opposing centre-halves has been key as well in the last couple of games. The balance of the team’s been very good.
“He’ll want that goal, but, I think, it’s not lost on me the difference his presence and physicality have made to that front line.”