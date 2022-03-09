Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Ajax winger attracting attention

Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Ajax’s Brazilian winger Antony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antony of Ajax is being eyed by Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The Magpies will have to fend off some stiff competition from the Premier League with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all interested in the 22-year-old. Calciomercato also report that German champions Bayern Munich are also interested in the Brazilian’s services.

Antony has seven goals and four assists in just 21 appearances for Ajax this season.

Price tag set on January target

Borussia Monchengladbach will reportedly allow striker Alassane Plea to leave for just £15million with a number of players set to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

Plea had been linked with a move to Newcastle United in January before the Magpies opted to sign Chris Wood.

The Frenchman has registered five goals and five assists this season and has been in sparkling form recently, registering six goal contributions in his last five appearances.

Monchengladbach currency sit in 14th place and are just four points above the relegation zone.

SportBILD report that club chiefs are plotting a reset in the summer but with ten players believed to be out of contract at the end of the season, players like Plea may be moved on in order for the club to receive a transfer fee.

Atletico ‘lead race’ for Kamara

Atletico Madrid reportedly lead the way for Boubacar Kamara, despite great interest from the Premier League in his services.

FootMercato in France report that Atletico Madrid is the most likely destination for Kamara this summer, although Newcastle and Manchester United are still tracking his progress at Marseille.

Kamara looks destined to leave the French side on a free transfer this summer and has been attracting huge interest from not just the three clubs mentioned above with Aston Villa and Leeds United also interested in the midfielder.

Kamara had been eyed by English clubs in the summer but Marseille’s asking price, a reported £15million, was deemed too high for any of them to make a move last summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.