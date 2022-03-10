Newcastle United co-owner delivers reassuring message fans will love amid Chelsea sale reports
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has subtly responded to reports linking Jamie Reuben to Chelsea.
Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners own a 10% stake of Newcastle, as does Reuben through RB Sports & Media.
Reuben was this week linked with a move for Chelsea, which was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich last week.
According to Bloomberg, the Newcastle co-owner had been “exploring a bid” for Chelsea. Due to the Premier League’s rules on dual ownership, any potential move to purchase a stake in a rival Premier League club would have implications for Newcastle.
And ahead of Thursday night’s match at Southampton, Ghodoussi joked on Twitter: “Jamie Reuben you’ll never leave me #nufc #howaythelads.”
The tweet was accompanied by an image of Ghodoussi, Reuben and Staveley on the train to Southampton to watch Eddie Howe’s side in action.