Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners own a 10% stake of Newcastle, as does Reuben through RB Sports & Media.

Reuben was this week linked with a move for Chelsea, which was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich last week.

According to Bloomberg, the Newcastle co-owner had been “exploring a bid” for Chelsea. Due to the Premier League’s rules on dual ownership, any potential move to purchase a stake in a rival Premier League club would have implications for Newcastle.

And ahead of Thursday night’s match at Southampton, Ghodoussi joked on Twitter: “Jamie Reuben⁩ you’ll never leave me #nufc #howaythelads.”

The tweet was accompanied by an image of Ghodoussi, Reuben and Staveley on the train to Southampton to watch Eddie Howe’s side in action.

Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley (2nd L) and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (C) take their seats for the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

