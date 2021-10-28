Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United (Photo by Owen Humphreys - Pool/Getty Images)

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Almiron’s agent speaks out

Whilst there have been plenty of rumours and gossip surrounding incomings at Newcastle in recent weeks, one report this week had linked Miguel Almiron with a move away from St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish side Elche are the club linked with the Paraguayan, however, Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos has distanced his client from a move after appearing on Paraguayan radio station Versus:

“I also read them [rumours about Miguel Almiron moving to La Liga] but the truth is that it has no basis, no foundation.

“We know absolutely nothing [about any interest from Elche or any other Spanish club]but I see it [leaving Newcastle for La Liga] totally unlikely.

“Miguel Almiron has two and a half more years of his Newcastle contract [still remaining].

“We will see if he leaves because in principle he would [likely to] be the one [of the players as the] basis of the rebuilding of Newcastle with a few other boys.” Campos said.

“In the next few days we will talk with the new people [Newcastle United owners] to see what the plans are.

“They [Newcastle] can’t buy all the players at once, it took PSG three years to put together the team.

“The only thing they [players] hear is versions and nothing else.”

Newcastle join Chelsea in Hazard race

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard is the latest name to be linked with a sensational move to St James’s Park.

Hazard has recently fallen out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Newcastle United could be Hazard’s next destination as the new owners look to add a ‘marquee signing’ to their ranks, however, Roman Abramovich is also reportedly interested in bringing the Belgian back to Chelsea.

Anderson’s international call-up

Elliot Anderson has been called up to Scotland’s Under-21 squad for their games against Kazakhstan and Belgium during the next international break.