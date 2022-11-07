Southampton’s heavy defeat to Newcastle left them sitting in the Premier League relegation zone heading into the World Cup break. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes found the net for United with Romain Perraud scoring a late consolation for The Saints.

After the match, Hasnhuttle told Match of the Day: “They have shown why there are where they are. They were clinical in the right moments.

"I cannot say we had a very bad game but not a bad game is not enough to win games. That's the reason we are where we are.”

Hasenhuttl was then asked about his future at St Mary’s and whether he had any concerns.

“I have to take a lot of decisions in my job since being here,” he added. “I'm never concerned, I will always try and do my job and that is the only thing that is interesting me.”

But the following morning, Southampton confirmed the Austrian’s dismissal in a club statement, which read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first team manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. First team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

These are the early contenders to replace him via BetVictor – with former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez among the bookies names.

Early favourites suggest Luton’s Manager Nathan Jones is ‘most likely’ to replace the Austrian with odds at 1/4, according to BetVictor.

Nathan Jones – 1/4

Marcelo Gallardo 4/1

Sean Dyche - 16/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

Pedro Martins - 16/1

Domenico Tedesco - 16/1

Rafa Benitez - 16/1

Bo Svensson - 20/1

Vincent Kompany - 20/1