Next England manager: Odds revealed on Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton managers becoming Gareth Southgate’s successor
Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager is in the balance following their defeat to France on Saturday night.
Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud secured France’s passage into the semi-finals, whilst confirming England’s exit at the Quarter-Final stage. Following the game, when asked about his future as manager, Southgate admitted he was ‘conflicted’ about his future in the role.
Southgate said: "There are lots of things in my head that are really conflicted at the moment, so what I want to make sure, if it's the right thing to stay, is that I've definitely got the energy to do that."
Southgate was appointed to the role in 2016 following former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce’s one game stint as England manager. Having led England to a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final, Southgate has support to continue as manager, however, a few alternatives to the former Middlesbrough boss have emerged, should Southgate decide to leave his position.
The current favourite, according to Betfair, is newly-appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter. His odds of 7/2 to replace Southgate narrowly shade Eddie Howe’s 4/1 chance of leaving his role at Newcastle to take charge of his country.
Mauricio Pochettino (5/1) and Steve Cooper (6/1) are seen as the next most-likely candidates with former Spurs and PSG boss Pochettino reportedly ‘open’ to becoming England manager. Thomas Tuchel, who was replaced by the bookies favourite Potter at Stamford Bridge, has been given odds of 10/1 whilst former Three Lions stars Frank Lampard (11/1) and Steven Gerrard (14/1) are also in the mix.