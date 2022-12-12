Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud secured France’s passage into the semi-finals, whilst confirming England’s exit at the Quarter-Final stage. Following the game, when asked about his future as manager, Southgate admitted he was ‘conflicted’ about his future in the role.

Southgate said: "There are lots of things in my head that are really conflicted at the moment, so what I want to make sure, if it's the right thing to stay, is that I've definitely got the energy to do that."

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter have been tipped to be Gareth Southgate's replacement as England manager (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Southgate was appointed to the role in 2016 following former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce’s one game stint as England manager. Having led England to a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final, Southgate has support to continue as manager, however, a few alternatives to the former Middlesbrough boss have emerged, should Southgate decide to leave his position.

The current favourite, according to Betfair, is newly-appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter. His odds of 7/2 to replace Southgate narrowly shade Eddie Howe’s 4/1 chance of leaving his role at Newcastle to take charge of his country.

