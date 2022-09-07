News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Next Chelsea manager: Clear favourite emerges as Newcastle United rivals axe boss in shock move

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel in the wake of a shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:37 am

The club is sixth in the Premier League with 10 points – three more than 11th-placed Newcastle United – following a stuttering start to the campaign.

And Chelsea’s new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have made the bold decision to dismiss 49-year-old Tuchel, who won the Champions League with the club the season before last. Out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter have been linked with the job at Stamford Bridge.

A Chelsea statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to place on record their gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. The new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel.

Most Popular

Newcastle entertain Chelsea at St James’s Park on November 12.

Thomas TuchelChelseaChampions LeagueGraham Potter