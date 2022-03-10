Eddie Howe’s squad are on the South Coast ahead of tonight’s Premier League fixture against Southampton.

Howe and his players will not return to Tyneside after the game because Southampton Airport is closed, and they will instead head to London ahead of Sunday’s fixture at Stamford Bridge.

“We’re are staying down, because we can't fly back,” said head coach Howe.

“Southampton Airport is closed, so we’re staying in London in preparation for Chelsea."