Newcastle United’s rivals ‘out of race’ for Bundesliga ace as Manchester United suffer injury blow

The summer transfer window is still a few months away - but the dominoes over potential moves are beginning to fall.

By Joe Buck
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Former Newcastle United target set to leave PSG

According to L’Equipe, Hugo Ekitike will be allowed to leave PSG this summer after just one season at the club. Ekitike was on Newcastle United’s radar for two transfer windows, but ultimately joined the French champions this summer after rejecting the opportunity to move to Tyneside.

With just three goals this season, Ekitike could be on the move away from the French capital. AC Milan, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the clubs said to be interested in his signature.

Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham blow

Liverpool have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Bellingham is one of European football’s hottest properties, however, Borussia Dortmund’s asking price may be a sticking point for many teams to land his signature.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 08: Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected after Kevin Behrens of 1.FC Union Berlin scores their sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park on April 08, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 08: Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected after Kevin Behrens of 1.FC Union Berlin scores their sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park on April 08, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 08: Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected after Kevin Behrens of 1.FC Union Berlin scores their sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park on April 08, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are now considered as the favourites to sign Bellingham, whilst Newcastle have also been linked with an ambitious move for the Three Lions man. PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old.

However, Liverpool’s decision to not pursue a move for Bellingham may see them move for Mason Mount this summer. Mount has just over a year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a switch to Merseyside.

Newcastle United could also swoop for the midfielder if he becomes available this summer - although they have already identified other midfield targets.

Manchester United injury concern

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s next ‘few games’ after suffering an injury against Everton in their last match. Rashford limped off ten minutes from time against the Toffees and ten Hag has revealed he won’t be available for selection for a couple of weeks.

"A few games, so that's the statement,” ten Hag said. “I can't give more details on it because we don't now. We'll have to see it how it develops."

"It's a setback and he's disappointed, but he's not totally broke because he will return quickly. He's started his rehab and that helps to get back soon."

Related topics:Manchester UnitedPSGJude BellinghamLiverpool