Newcastle United's players set for mid-season training camp

The relegation-threatened club has a break between Premier League fixtures later this month following its FA Cup exit last weekend. Following the January 22 fixture against Leeds United at Elland Road, Newcastle are not due to play again until February 8.

And the Daily Mail report that the club, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) following October’s takeover, will head to the Gulf kingdom for a training camp. It's reported that work is now going on to sign off on the trip “from a Covid-19 and logistical perspective”.

United chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan travelled to Tyneside last weekend to watch the club’s FA Cup tie against Cambridge United. Speaking late last year, Al-Rumayyan said: "We thank the Newcastle fans for their tremendously loyal support over the years, and we’re excited to work together with them.”

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, second lef, and co-owner Amanda Staveley at St James's Park.