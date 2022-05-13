Loading...

Newcastle United's new Saudi Arabian-inspired kit 'leaked'

Newcastle United could be running out in Saudi Arabian colours away from home next season.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 13th May 2022, 1:09 pm

A photograph which it’s claimed shows the club’s new away kit has been published on Twitter. It follows a “leak” of next season’s home and third kits.

The Castore shirt, which doesn’t have a sponsor on the front, is white with green a green badge and trim, the colours of the colours of Saudi Arabia. Newcastle, 80%-owned by the Public Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, are yet to announce any details of next season’s jerseys.

Earlier this week, the same Twitter user published images purporting to show the 2022/23 home and third jerseys. The home kit has a round neck and thinner stripes, while the third shirt is blue with gold trim.

Images of claimed Castore-made Rangers, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa kits for next season were also published. Castore started making kits for United last year after the club’s deal with Puma ended.

A leaked image claiming to show Newcastle United's new away kit. (Pic: @aycazehraakcay)
