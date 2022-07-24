The club has recruited experienced sports lawyer John Devine, of Muckle LLP, to its legal team. Devine, a United fan, was one of the six Chelsea Foundation trustees who were handed stewardship of the Chelsea in March before then-owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Read More
Newcastle had advertised in February for “one or more experienced commercial lawyers to oversee the legal aspects of the club's broad and complex commercial operations”.
Most Popular
-
1
Accrington Stanley 2 Sunderland 1: Story of the day after Korede Adedoyin's winner and Ross Stewart penalty
-
2
Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in Accrington Stanley defeat
-
3
Alex Neil delivers this honest verdict on Sunderland's defeat to Accrington Stanley
-
4
Former Manchester United player set to snub £17m Newcastle United move
-
5
This is why Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku were absent for Sunderland on Saturday
The job description gave a revealing insight into the worldwide ambitions of the club’s new owners.
There was also a hint at the expected new sponsorship deals which are being lined up by the club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following last October’s takeover.
It read: "We're at the start of a journey.
"Newcastle United's new owners have one ambition: to be the best football club in the world.
“To fulfil this ambition, the club aims to create a business that is 'best in class' in all respects, and, as part of this, we are looking to hire one or more experienced commercial lawyer(s) to oversee the legal aspects of the club's broad and complex commercial operations, including high-value sponsorship arrangements, at the start of what promises to be a very exciting period for the club.
"The candidate will also be working with the general counsel and external counsel on a variety of legal matters across the club's business, including player transfers, intellectual property matters, corporate governance and compliance matters.”