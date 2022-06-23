The Magpies face a potential dilemma when it comes to offering the 25-year-old a new contract at St James’s Park due to the wage structure that has been implemented at the club.
And Mail Online claims the winger has had his head turned by Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, who are understood to be interested and will be able to offer larger salaries.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer news: EFL boss concedes permanent deal for Black Cats winger is 'unlikely' with multiple bids rejected
-
2
Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's pre-season chances compared to Middlesbrough, Norwich, West Brom and league rivals
-
3
Sunderland fans urge club not to 'do a Jermain Defoe' as former defender becomes available
-
4
Sunderland transfers: Your new-look starting XI and subs IF reports are accurate - including Everton and Wolves men
-
5
Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Coventry City as key fixtures are revealed
In order to satisfy financial fair play rules, Newcastle will have to monitor their spending accordingly. After spending £92million in January, the club have already signed Matt Targett from Aston Villa for £15million and are set to confirm the arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley for £10million.
Saint-Maximin is viewed as United’s most saleable asset who would demand a large transfer fee. However, Spurs and Chelsea have reportedly been put off by the Frenchman’s £40million price-tag.