The Magpies face a potential dilemma when it comes to offering the 25-year-old a new contract at St James’s Park due to the wage structure that has been implemented at the club.

And Mail Online claims the winger has had his head turned by Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, who are understood to be interested and will be able to offer larger salaries.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

In order to satisfy financial fair play rules, Newcastle will have to monitor their spending accordingly. After spending £92million in January, the club have already signed Matt Targett from Aston Villa for £15million and are set to confirm the arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley for £10million.