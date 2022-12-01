Ashworth joined the club in the summer from Brighton and Hove Albion, which had some success in signing players, notably Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Jakub Moder. from outside the European Union and initially loaning them out for first-team experience.

The plan is to loan the 17-year-old out when he joins United in January so he can gain the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) points he needs to get a work permit to play in England.

"We’re a world league, the whole world is open to us now in order to recruit,” said Ashworth, who was previously Brighton’s technical director.

“Brexit’s changed the dynamics of who you can recruit and how, but, ultimately now, signing a player from Belgium or Brazil is the same criteria, whereas previously in the EU, it was different.

"Players coming into the here and now for Eddie (Howe, United’s head coach), he would absolutely have full sight of them to make sure he’s comfortable with them coming straight into his first team.

Australia's Garang Kuol attends a press conference at the World Cup in Qatar.

"But you can’t expect him to be able to sign every player we ever sign across the football club. Where does it stop, the under-9s?

"Consequently, we have to look at different ways to bring talent into the club through different routes. One of them is maybe they go straight out on loan.

"The work criteria in order to get GBE points in order to come in is fairly complex, and therefore coming out of certain leagues that might be band four, five or six, maybe that player needs a loan experience before they can get the right points to work in the Premier League.

"With my previous club, there are some players who have benefited from that where they have been acquired, had a loan experience and then come successfully into the Premier League."

Dan Ashworth joined Newcastle United as sporting director in the summer.

Kuol has made one appearance so far for Australia in the World Cup.