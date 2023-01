The goalkeeper, on a season-long loan at Old Trafford, only made two competitive appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side. Dubravka’s most recent appearance came in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley before Christmas.

The 33-year-old travelled to Molineux yesterday for the club’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but didn’t make the bench. David de Gea started in goal, and Tom Heaton was named as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Newcastle said that Dubravka “will now provide further competition for Nick Pope”.

Dubravka had been Newcastle’s No.1 before the arrival of England international Nick Pope’s last summer from Burnley.

Speaking in November, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I’ll have a chat with Martin as time progresses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he was “surprised” that Dubravka was yet to play for his loan club, Howe said: "Difficult for me to comment, I don’t know what goes on at any other football club. All I’ll say is that I love Martin. He did brilliantly for us last year, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I’ll have a chat with him at the right time.”

Howe added: “The door’s still open, depending on what Martin wants. We’ll take it from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Dubravka warms up at Molineux yesterday.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to agree a new contract with Loris Karius, whose short-term deal expires this month. Howe recruited Karius in September after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last month, Howe said: “I’d like him to stay, but obviously the two parties have got to agree. He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of experience. He’s a very good character.”

Karius spoke about his future after making his United debut in last month’s friendly against Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old said: “I spoke with them a little bit. Of course, I don’t play yet, but how I’ve been training, how I was welcomed by the whole group makes me believe I can achieve more things here. That’s my aim, to be here for a long project instead of a short one.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe was asked if he had an update on Karius ahead of yesterday’s game against Leeds United. Howe said: “No current update, no. Nothing’s changed.”