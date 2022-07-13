Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the off-season, United’s home has quite literally been given a lick of paint to help make the stadium a more enjoyable place to be.

The previously grey and drab concourse is now bursting with Newcastle identity with black and white walls and large boards stating ‘who’s that team we call United’ seen above the food kiosks.

The work has been carried out by local decorating company Optimal, who posted on their website back in April: “We are delighted to announce that Optimal Decorating Contractors have been awarded a large internal redecoration scheme at Newcastle United’s stadium St James Park.”

Now the work is complete, Newcastle fan Twitter account @TalkofTyneside posted photos of the completed work along with the status: “Stadium renovations completed after eight weeks.

"Huge credit to local firm Optimal Decorators for the job they’ve done.”

General view outside St James's Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have seen several simple yet effective upgrades at St James’s Park following the club’s £300million takeover last October.

The Sports Direct signs have been removed, an indoor warm-up area has been added next to the dressing room, Shearer’s Bar has returned, Alan Shearer’s statue has moved next to Sir Bobby Robson’s at the corner of the stadium and windows have been cleaned.