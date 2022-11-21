Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier admits to 'frustration' after taking captain's armband in England win

Trippier – who took the captain’s armband when Harry Kane left the field – admitted to “frustration” at the two goals conceded by Gareth Southgate’s side in Doha, Qatar.

"We wanted to come out on the front foot today, and attack really well, and we went and got the six goals,” said the Newcastle United defender. “We’re delighted with the win, of course, but me and the team are frustrated with the two goals we conceded."

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, 19, was among the scorers, and Trippier said: “Bellingham’s an unbelievable player for such a young age.

"He’s playing at such a high level, and he isn’t afraid. He’s got to keep his feet on the ground, and keep performing at a high level, like I know he will."

Trippier’s club-mate Callum Wilson came off the bench and set up a goal for fellow substitute Jack Grealish on what was his first England appearance in more than three years.

Asked about the impact of the substitutes, 30-year-old Trippier said: "Massive. The most important thing is everyone has to be ready, because it happened to myself in the Euros when I was in and out.

Kieran Trippier and Jordan Pickford applaud fans after England's 6-2 win over Iran.

"Everyone’s going to be needed, and we saw that with Marcus (Rashford) and he scored 50 seconds after being on the pitch."