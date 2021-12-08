Newcastle United's January transfer window shortlist includes Tottenham Hotspur defender, Arsenal midfielder, £40m rated defender and German international

Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Five player January shortlist revealed

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have compiled a shortlist of January transfer targets which includes Lille defender Sven Botman, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon as well as Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between FC Metz and Lille OSC at Stade Saint-Symphorien in Longeville-les-Metz, northern France, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lille are reportedly after £40 million for Botman while Elneny, Kelly and Rodon are all valued at £9 million according to Transfermarkt. Ginter is valued at roughly £25 million though it is likely Newcastle would have to pay more in order to pry him away from the German club.

So Newcastle’s five man shortlist has been valued at just shy of £100 million and still would still leave them without any further attacking reinforcements.

It has been reported that Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson has been leading the transfer planning as the club continues to search for a director of football. The Mail also reported that the club have hired independent recruitment agency Nolan Partners to assist in the search for a director of football.

NUFC legend stresses need for January recruitment

Former Newcastle midfielder Rob Lee believes The Magpies will go down if they fail to bring in suitable reinforcements in January.

The 55-year-old said ‘five or six players’ will be targeted by the club’s new owners in a bid to avoid the drop.

“If Newcastle don’t bring in any reinforcements, we’ll go down," Lee told Coffee Friend. “The players have improved since Eddie Howe has come in, but still, if Newcastle don’t get players in, it’s wise enough to know they aren’t good enough [to keep the club up].

"There’s a reason why Newcastle are where they are.”

Gayle ‘ideal signing’ for West Brom

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Jordan Hugill’s loan at West Bromwich Albion from Norwich City is set to be cut short in January.

This could pave the way for Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle to return to The Hawthorns for another loan spell in January.

West Brom and Championship rivals Nottingham Forest have already been credited with an interest in the 32-year-old forward, who is yet to make a league start for The Magpies this season.

The move would be an initial loan with an option to buy dependent on promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson said: “I think Dwight Gayle is the best option [for West Brom].

“His opportunities have been limited at Newcastle and they are going to be looking bigger and better now. I think Gayle would be great.

“I thought Karlan Grant would step up in the Championship. That is what his level is. He has proven that he can score a lot of goals there.

“But if they are looking to the Premier League for a loan signing, Gayle would be the man for me. He’d be the ideal signing for them. He is proven at that level.

“You’d think it would be an easy deal to do because he is not playing at Newcastle.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.