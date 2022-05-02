Newcastle United's Fabian Schar injury concern ahead of Manchester City game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender was forced off in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Premier League title-challengers Liverpool at St James’s Park.

Schar – who this week signed a new deal – was injured by a James Milner challenge in the build-up to Naby Keita’s goal, but he played on until the 61st minute.

Asked what the injury was, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I don’t know. It was related to the tackle. I don’t know what it is. I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isn’t serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.”

Fabian Schar gets treatment.

