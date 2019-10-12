Newcastle United's Fabian Schar has been discussing his changing role for club AND country – with Magpies fans' recognition acknowledged
Defender Fabian Schar admits his ‘standing’ in the Newcastle United team has changed – so too has his role in the Switzerland dressing room.
At the age of 27, a Premier League regular and with more than 50 caps under his belt, Schar believes he is now recognised by his fellow professionals as a senior member of his country’s dressing room.
And he thinks he’s also seen by the United fanbase as a key cog in the Magpies’ machine.
In an interview with Swiss publication Neue Zurcher Zeitung ahead of the UEFA European Championships qualifier with Denmark in Copenhagen tomorrow, Schar said: “I do not like to talk about my position, but of course, I feel that it was a good year for me.
“The fact that I have consistently brought my performance over a season is recognised in the club and by the fans.
“I have a lot of support from them, that’s nice. And I notice that my standing in the team has changed.”
On his international role, he continued: “It has been a development over time, I’ve noticed in the last one or two years that I have taken another step.
“I’m now one of the experienced players. My role is different than three, four years ago.
“I’m not the guy who has to shout in the dressing room. For me, it is important to be a role model on the field. I am a different person in the field, much less reserved, so I am already trying to lead the team from my position in the defence.”