Newcastle United will start the 2022-23 Premier League season against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park on August 6 – but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up on the opening day?

The summer transfer window has been open for justover a week and Newcastle have already been linked with plenty of players to potentially sign this summer.

The club have already secured the permanent signing of Matt Targett for a total of £15million following his successful loan spell from Aston Villa last season.

Further additions are expected but we’re yet to see any further movement so far this transfer window.

Sven Botman and Hugo Ekitike have been continually linked with moves to Tyneside from France this but the Magpies are yet to reach a deal for either.

A deal for Ekitike is understood to be the closer to being struck and it is hoped that the forward will take his medical following his 20th birthday next week.

Lille and Newcastle are currently at an impasse regarding a transfer fee for Botman but hope remains that the 22-year-old will be a Newcastle player in time for the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Taking all this into account, we have looked at some of the more practical Newcastle transfer rumours and put together a hypothetical line-up for the opening day of the season providing Howe gets all of his business done in time.

If reported and rumoured transfer fees are to be believed, this starting line-up for Newcastle would cost in the region of £290million while the bench would be an additional £150million.

GK: Martin Dubravka Despite his place in the side appearing under threat due to various goalkeeper transfer links, Dubravka is expected to start the season in goal for Newcastle.

LB: Matt Targett Will make his debut as a permanent Newcastle United player.

CB: Sven Botman Hopefully we will see him start the season in black and white after a drawn out transfer saga.

CB: Fabian Schar Impressed during the second half of last season and was rewarded with a new contract.