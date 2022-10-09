News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United's concern over Kieran Trippier ahead of Manchester United

Eddie Howe’s revealed why Kieran Trippier had to come off against Brentford.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 7:00 am - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:43 pm

Newcastle United’s stand-in captain needed treatment during the first half of Saturday’s 5-1 win at St James’s Park – and he was replaced by Matt Targett late in the game.

And Howe revealed after the game that 32-year-old Trippier – who went away with England, but didn’t play, earlier this month – was taken off because of “fatigue”.

“He just had a bit of fatigue, I think," said United’s head coach, who is preparing his players for Sunday’s game against Manchester United. “He’s come back from England duty, where he didn’t play, and that two weeks can sometimes just knock a player’s normal routine and schedule. Touch wood, there’s no injury with him, but we’re just trying to look after him really – and get him through these games.”

Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January, delivered the cross for United’s first goal, which was scored by Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier arrives at St James's Park for the Brentford game.
