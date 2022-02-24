Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin reveals his location in injury update
Javier Manquillo’s in the frame to start against Brentford – but time’s running out for Allan Saint-Maximin.
Manquillo – who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United with an ankle injury – is back in training at Newcastle United head of Saturday’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium.
However, Saint-Maximin is yet to return to training, having missed the fixture at the London Stadium with a calf injury, though the club say they are “hopeful” he will be fit. The winger, in Monaco for rehab on his injury, has this week posted video clips of himself, a full United kit, training in a gym.
There’s better news on Ryan Fraser for head coach Eddie Howe. Fraser was forced off against West Ham with what Howe described as a “sore hamstring”, but the winger, like Manquillo, trained yesterday.
Newcastle, unbeaten in six games, would climb above 14th-placed Brentford with a win.