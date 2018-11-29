Newcastle United winger undergoes surgery

Newcastle United winger Victor Fernandez has undergone surgery.

The Spanish youngster, who has regularly featured for the Newcastle under-23 side, has missed several weeks with a hip injury.

And after complications arose, Fernandez has now revealed that he has been forced to undergo surgery as he eyes a return to action.

Fernandez, 20, arrived at St James's Park last January from Spanish side UE Cornella.

He has previously trained with the first team and joined them on pre-season training camps as he looks to catch Rafa Benitez's eye.

But he has suffered a blow in his progression with this injury setback - although the winger is determined to ensure he is back on the field as soon as possible.

"This start of the season has been complicated, with some problems that have finally made me go through surgery," he tweeted.

"Today I have had an operation in the hip but luckily everything went very well and I am already thinking on recovering as soon as possible to play again."