Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser ‘eyed’ by Everton after being frozen out by Eddie Howe
Ryan Fraser’s time at Newcastle United looks like coming to an end.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Everton ‘eye’ Ryan Fraser deal
Eddie Howe has confirmed reports that Ryan Fraser is training with the Under-21 squad, admitting the former Bournemouth man has ‘no future’ at the club. Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”
When asked about Fraser’s future, Howe said: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”
This news could interest Everton who have been linked with a move for the Scotland international. The Toffees are reportedly interested in signing Fraser, however, a move likely depends on which division they are playing football in next season.
Newcastle United Women announce signing of goalkeeper
Newcastle United Women have announced the signing of Hannah Reid. The 28-year-old has played for Hibernian, Bristol City and Durham Women during her career.
Speaking about Reid’s arrival, Becky Langley said: "I'm delighted Hannah is joining Newcastle United Women. Her professionalism and hard work ethic has stood out from the minute I met with her.
"She's a great leader and a goalkeeper who has had international experience as well as playing at high level with Durham, Hibs and Bristol City. I'm very excited for Hannah's long term future at the club."