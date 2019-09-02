Newcastle United winger completes shock loan switch to Sunderland's League One rivals
Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has sealed a shock switch to League One side Wycombe Wanderers.
The 23-year-old was left out of Steve Bruce’s Premier League squad earlier this summer and, after a loan spell at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday last term, Aarons will now make the move to the third tier with Wycombe – who have started the season in strong form.
Manager Gareth Ainsworth was delighted to seal the signature of the Premier League man.
“I think it’s a real coup to attract someone of his calibre to Adams Park,” said Ainsworth.“We’ve started the season really well, particularly at home where we’ve played some fantastic attacking football, and Rolando will complement our style with his pace and ability to run at players and create chances for himself and others.
“I’d like to thank Newcastle for trusting us with one of their young stars and now we’re looking forward to seeing him in action.