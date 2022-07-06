The teenager made headlines last year when he became the youngest ever goalscorer in Copa Libertadores history at just 16-years-old.
Now 17, Angelo has attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid and Liverpool. And Newcastle are also monitoring the youngster with Steve Nickson flying out to watch Santos’ 2-1 loss to Flamengo over the weekend.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Predicted 2022/23 Championship table: ‘Experts’ forecast hugely contrasting fortunes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Cardiff City
-
2
Newcastle United suffer transfer blow for £30m striker as West Ham consider swooping in
-
3
Championship transfer news: £13.6m ex-Sunderland flop returns after loan as Middlesbrough transfer list trio
-
4
18 high-profile Championship free agents that Sunderland could look to sign - including ex-Leeds and Middlesbrough stars
-
5
Sunderland transfer news: The state of play explained as Cats pursue deal for Spurs and former Leeds United winger Jack Clarke
Angelo started the match in a ‘number 10’ role but was substituted on the hour mark with Santos trailing 1-0 in the Campeonato Brasileiro tie.
According to Globo Esporte, Newcastle have suggested that they would be willing to pay in the region of £17million for the teenage prospect but Santos responded that a higher fee would be required in order for them to open negotiations.
So far, no official transfer offer or proposal has been made for the attacker, who is capable of playing on the right or through the middle.
Despite his tender age, Angelo has already played 74 times for Santos in all competitions – scoring twice.
The last time Nickson flew over to South America on Newcastle transfer business, he returned with Bruno Guimaraes’ signature.
The Magpies have put an increased focus on scouting Brazilian talent following the success of Joelinton’s move into a midfield role. They have also looked at Diego Carlos, Lucas Paqueta and Renan Lodi so far in 2022 but decided against signing them.